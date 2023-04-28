All Sections
Ukraine and Czech Republic prepare project on joint production of weapons and training aircraft

European PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 18:12

Ukraine and the Czech Republic have prepared six projects for the joint production of weapons and ammunition, training aircraft and tank repair with the possibility of carrying out a full scope of production work on Ukrainian territory.

Source: This was announced by Czech President Petr Pavel at a joint press conference with the presidents of Ukraine and Slovakia in Kyiv, reports European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We have prepared six key joint production projects based on both Ukrainian and Czech firms," Pavel said.

According to him, the projects relate to the production of weapons, ammunition, repair of tanks, as well as the potential production of training aircraft.

"For us, the transfer of technology and production is a priority so that this production can be partially or fully carried out on the territory of Ukraine. The end result will be used taking into account the technologies that are available in both countries," Pavel said.

Pavel also expressed support for Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

In addition, the President of the Czech Republic announced that his country will open a consulate in Dnipro in order to strengthen the possibilities of assistance in the reconstruction of this region.

