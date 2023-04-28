Zelenskyy criticised ban of certain European countries on grain imports from Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised certain European states for the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address on 28 April

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We separately discussed with the President of the European Council the situation around the destructive, in my opinion, ban on the import of our agricultural products by certain states.

I emphasize that this not only violates the existing Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union but also gives dangerous hope to the Kremlin. The hope that in our common European home, someone's wrong decisions can prevail over common interests.

Now, when Russia violates the freedom of trade, tries to block the supply of agricultural products to the world market, it is definitely not the time for anyone to follow the evil state and do something similar.

It is necessary to find a normal, constructive way out of this situation in the [spirit of Europe]. [A] difficult one [situation – ed.].

The decision that would take into account the interests of all our countries and Europe in general. We have discussed with Mr. Michel how this can be done, what the solution can be, and we are in constant contact with all partners."

