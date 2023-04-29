Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times in a day
On 28 April, Russian occupiers attacked border hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast seven times. 58 explosions were observed.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook
Details: Russians deployed mortars to attack Bilopillia hromada (there were 18 strikes) and automatic grenade launchers (there were 29 shots). Apart from that, two VOG-grenades were dropped by a quadcopter.
Three mortar explosions were observed in Esman hromada.
There were four mortar strikes in Znob-Novhorod hromada.
Occupiers used artillery to attack Seredyna-Buda hromada, there were two explosions.
There were no casualties.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!