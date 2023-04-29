"Mariupol is 90% destroyed": Zelenskyy shows footage of occupied city
Saturday, 29 April 2023, 11:32
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released footage of Mariupol which has been occupied and destroyed by the Russians.
Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Mariupol.
Once, almost half a million people were living there. And now there are almost no whole houses left.
The terrorist state did everything possible to kill this city.
More than 90% of Mariupol has been destroyed."
