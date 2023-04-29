"Mariupol is 90% destroyed": Zelenskyy shows footage of occupied city

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released footage of Mariupol which has been occupied and destroyed by the Russians.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Mariupol.

Once, almost half a million people were living there. And now there are almost no whole houses left.

The terrorist state did everything possible to kill this city.

More than 90% of Mariupol has been destroyed."

