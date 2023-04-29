Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives at the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts – General Staff

On Saturday, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensives at the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts, heavy fighting continued for Bakhmut, and numerous attacks were repelled in the area of Marinka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: During the day, the Russian launched one missile, 29 air strikes and fired about 12 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. There were killed and wounded among the civilian population; private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The Russians are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, with Ukrainian troops repelling over 40 Russian attacks. The fiercest battles are taking place for Bakhmut and Marinka, and our soldiers are bravely holding the line.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes.. No signs of the formation of invaders’ offensive groups were detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the invaders conducted air strikes on the settlements of Halahanivka and Leonivka during the day; carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Khrinivka, Zarichchia in the Chernihiv Oblast; Ukrainske, Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy Oblast, as well as Chervona Zoria, Hoptivka, Krasne, Ternova, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Nesterne in the Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russians did not conduct any offensive actions, actively using UAVs to adjust artillery fire. Stroyivka, Kamianka, Topoli, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Bilohorivka. Nevske in the Luhansk Oblast and Novosadove, Torske, Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct their offensive actions. Heavy fighting for the town of Bakhmut is ongoing. In addition, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Predtechyne over the last day. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultine, Dyliyivka, Pivnichne, Toretsk, Shumy, Pivdenne and New York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Pervomayske. They fired at Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Vodiane and Pervomayske in the Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, our defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka and Novomykhailivka over the course of the day. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Oblast came under the invaders' fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not did not conduct any offensive operations over the past day. They fired at the localities of Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Oblast.

The invaders continued to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. At the same time, they fired at more than 20 localities near the frontline over the last day. Among them are Vremivka, Novosilka, Novopil, Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaypole, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the last day, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted three strikes on the areas of concentration of occupants' personnel. Ukrainian defenders also shot down two Russian Shahed-136/131 UAVs, one Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV and another UAV of unspecified type.

Over the course of the day, missile and artillery units hit an area of Russian manpower concentration, two fuel and lubricant depots, two air defence facilities, one artillery unit and another important invaders target.

