All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fire breaks out in sanctioned Russia's factory manufacturing MLRS

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 23:07
Fire breaks out in sanctioned Russia's factory manufacturing MLRS

A fire broke out on the territory of the Motovilikha Plant defence holding in Perm, Russia.

Source: Kommersant citing Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation and Motovilikha Plant

Details: Photos of the fire were posted by Perm's social networks. Smoke from the territory of the plant is visible from different locations in Perm.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation stated that a report of a fire on the territory of PJSC Motovilikha Plants was received at 20:08. After arriving on location, it was established that the transformer booth was on fire. 37 people and 10 pieces of equipment from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia were involved in extinguishing the fire. The previous area of the fire was 10 square metres.

Quote: "Today, a fire broke out at the transformer substation on the territory of the enterprise. The fire was promptly contained by the specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who went to the spot," the press office of the PJSC Motovilikha Plant reported.

The transformer station belongs to the VK-2 boiler house (MZ subsidiary - Teplo-M LLC). According to the media sources, the fire did not affect the power supply of the boiler house.

As Kommersant writes, PJSC Motovilikha Plant, Russia's only manufacturer of multiple rocket launcher systems, has been in the tender process since 2018. At the time of its introduction, the company's registered debt amounted to about RUB 17.6 billion. The production activity of mashholding is concentrated in its subsidiary structures: Special Design Bureau CJSC  is engaged in the manufacture of weapons, and the rest of the production is carried out by Motovilikha - civil engineering, LLC. The PJSC property complex is put up for auction.

On 16 December 2022, PJSC Motovilikha Plant was sanctioned by the European Union for manufacturing weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and used during the aggressive war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: