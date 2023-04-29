All Sections
Fire breaks out in sanctioned Russia's factory manufacturing MLRS

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 23:07
A fire broke out on the territory of the Motovilikha Plant defence holding in Perm, Russia.

Source: Kommersant citing Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation and Motovilikha Plant

Details: Photos of the fire were posted by Perm's social networks. Smoke from the territory of the plant is visible from different locations in Perm.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation stated that a report of a fire on the territory of PJSC Motovilikha Plants was received at 20:08. After arriving on location, it was established that the transformer booth was on fire. 37 people and 10 pieces of equipment from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia were involved in extinguishing the fire. The previous area of the fire was 10 square metres.

Quote: "Today, a fire broke out at the transformer substation on the territory of the enterprise. The fire was promptly contained by the specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who went to the spot," the press office of the PJSC Motovilikha Plant reported.

The transformer station belongs to the VK-2 boiler house (MZ subsidiary - Teplo-M LLC). According to the media sources, the fire did not affect the power supply of the boiler house.

As Kommersant writes, PJSC Motovilikha Plant, Russia's only manufacturer of multiple rocket launcher systems, has been in the tender process since 2018. At the time of its introduction, the company's registered debt amounted to about RUB 17.6 billion. The production activity of mashholding is concentrated in its subsidiary structures: Special Design Bureau CJSC  is engaged in the manufacture of weapons, and the rest of the production is carried out by Motovilikha - civil engineering, LLC. The PJSC property complex is put up for auction.

On 16 December 2022, PJSC Motovilikha Plant was sanctioned by the European Union for manufacturing weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and used during the aggressive war against Ukraine.

