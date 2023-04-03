Collaborators preparing for "elections" in occupied Kherson Oblast

Local collaborators are preparing to participate in the so-called "elections" in the occupied left-bank part of Kherson Oblast. The Russian Federation is planning to hold sham elections there in autumn.

Source: Vladyslav Nazarov, spokesman for the Operational Command Pivden (South), on Telegram

Details: Nazarov reported that currently three Russian parties - Edinaya Rossiya (United Russia), the CPRF and the LDPR - have registered regional branches with legal addresses in Russian-occupied Ukrainian cities of Henichesk and Melitopol.

Nazarov noted that several newly created party branches have had their leaders "imported" from the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea.

