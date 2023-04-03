All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Collaborators preparing for "elections" in occupied Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 02:49
Collaborators preparing for elections in occupied Kherson Oblast

Local collaborators are preparing to participate in the so-called "elections" in the occupied left-bank part of Kherson Oblast. The Russian Federation is planning to hold sham elections there in autumn.

Source: Vladyslav Nazarov, spokesman for the Operational Command Pivden (South), on Telegram

Details: Nazarov reported that currently three Russian parties - Edinaya Rossiya (United Russia), the CPRF and the LDPR - have registered regional branches with legal addresses in Russian-occupied Ukrainian cities of Henichesk and Melitopol.

Advertisement:

Nazarov noted that several newly created party branches have had their leaders "imported" from the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: