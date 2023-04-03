Tatarsky murder: alleged accomplice states he had nothing to do with it

Journalist Roman Popkov, who has been accused by Telegram channels, citing "sources", of being an accomplice in the murder of propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky, is denying his involvement.

Source: Popkov in a comment to the Russian Investigative Journalism Project The Insider

Quote: "Just now, I saw all these wild messages from garbage Telegram channels. What I want to say is: this is complete nonsense, and this is a lie. I know Dasha Tykovka (Trepova) from Twitter, she’s a long-time follower of mine on there and on my Telegram channel, and I don’t even remember when we last interacted. Of course I didn't give her any orders to blow up this fiend, and I didn't do this kind of operation."

Details: Popkov suggested that the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB), in whose hands Trepova is now, could force her to "confess to anything", and that if she mentioned him, she did it under pressure.

Popkov believes the authorities have a grudge against him because he supports opposition leader Alexey Navalny and is a pro-Ukrainian journalist.

Note: In 2020, Roman Popkov was arrested for 15 days in Belarus for participating in protests against the Lukashenko regime.

Popkov also left the Russian Federation and has actively opposed the war in Ukraine.

Previously: On 3 April, Darya Trepova was detained in St Petersburg on suspicion of murdering Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky. At the same time, sources in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation say that Trepova might not have known what was in the statuette that exploded shortly after she gave it to Tatarsky.

Background:

On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee has accused the Ukrainian security services and supporters of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation of murdering Vladlen Tatarsky.

The Navalny Foundation responded that the FSB killed Tatarsky itself.

