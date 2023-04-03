Navalny's Foundation responds to accusations: FSB killed propagandist Tatarsky by itself

Ivan Zhdanov, the director of the Russian opposition Anti-Corruption Foundation, has said that the foundation was not involved in the explosion that killed the so-called "war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky", but in fact a traitor to Ukraine, Maxim Fomin.

Source: Ivan Zhdanov on Telegram

Quote: "According to the reports that leaked out, it quickly became clear that they would be dumping [it] on the Foundation. And here is a rather idiotic situation. It is idiotic to deny that we did it. Of course, we don't do that. If we don't deny it – then what if someone thinks it's really us?

I would like to remind you that one of the big joint [criminal] cases of the Foundation already contains articles on calls for terrorist activity (205.2). They have been trying to pin terrorism on us for a long time. And in the near future, there will be a trial of Navalny. Obviously, they are planning to give him the maximum sentence, and terrorism is very convenient for this.

Everything that's happening shows that in reality, it was the FSB officers who simply eliminated this propagandist themselves. They have been doing this since 2014: poisoning and killing each other for fun, sharing markets. It's just that not all cases are public.

And today it's very convenient for them to get the Foundation involved. They need not only an external absolute enemy in the form of Ukraine, but also an internal one in the form of Navalny's team."

Details: Zhdanov has also noted that the war is coming to St Petersburg and other Russian cities more and more often.

"War is like an epidemic. It will kill both scum and heroes, as well as those who thought the war would not affect them," he said.

Background:

On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.

Russian security forces have supposedly detained Darya Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg, on suspicion of murdering Tatarsky. They also posted a video showing her confessing she brought a statuette that blew up in the cafe.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have suggested that forces inside Russia may have been involved in Tatarsky's murder, and it could have been a "warning" meant for Prigozhin.

On 3 April, Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee accused the Ukrainian security services and supporters of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation of murdering Tatarsky.

