Russian officials say drone attacked military enlistment office in Bryansk Oblast
Monday, 3 April 2023, 22:58
Officials in Bryansk Oblast, Russia, have said that a drone dropped an explosive device on a regional military enlistment office.
Source: Aleksandr Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast Governor, on Telegram
Details: Bogomaz said that the Sevsky district was attacked. The premises of a military enlistment office were damaged as a result of an explosive device being dropped. He reported no casualties.
Advertisement:
The Russian governor accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the attack.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!