Russian officials say drone attacked military enlistment office in Bryansk Oblast

Officials in Bryansk Oblast, Russia, have said that a drone dropped an explosive device on a regional military enlistment office.

Source: Aleksandr Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast Governor, on Telegram

Details: Bogomaz said that the Sevsky district was attacked. The premises of a military enlistment office were damaged as a result of an explosive device being dropped. He reported no casualties.

The Russian governor accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the attack.

