Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff in Chernihiv, says Ukraine prepares for "active operations"

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 3 April 2023, 23:05
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff in Chernihiv, says Ukraine prepares for active operations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an offsite meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in Chernihiv to discuss preparations for the liberation of the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Another [offsite] meeting of the Staff; the first took place in Dnipro, this one was held in Chernihiv. [Meeting participants discussed] key security issues at the front, in the northern regions [of Ukraine] and at the border.

The commanders of [different fronts] delivered reports. Generals Syrskyi and Tarnavskyi reported via a secure connection from the hottest areas of the front, rather than in person. The situation in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka and throughout Donetsk Oblast [has been discussed], [as well as the situation in] Bilohorivka and all of Luhansk Oblast. Commander-in-Chief [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces], Chief of [Defence] Intelligence, Head of the State Border Guard Service, and representatives of the Ministry of Defence [were present at the meeting].

[It was a] comprehensive meeting. Thorough coordination. Thorough preparation for active operations to liberate Ukrainian lands."

Details: Zelenskyy said that his visit to Chernihiv Oblast was extremely difficult emotionally. He presented Chernihiv with the honorary award "Hero City of Ukraine" and also presented Ukrainian soldiers with awards.

Background:

  • After visiting a basement in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast, where Russian occupiers tortured local residents, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wishes Russian President Vladimir Putin to spend the rest of his life in the same conditions.

