Ukrainian Armed Forces repel about 60 Russian attacks over past day – General Staff

PHOTO OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES

Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 attacks by the occupation forces over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 30 April

Quote: "The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts: 58 enemy attacks were repelled over the past day. Bakhmut and Marinka are at the epicentre of the fighting."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted airstrikes on Halahanivka and Leonivka; they deployed mortars and artillery to fire on the settlements of Khrinivka, Zarichchia, Yeline, Tymonovychi, Leonivka and Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast; Ukrainske, Seredyna-Buda, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Shpyl, Volfyne, Yunakivka and Mohrytsia in Sumy Oblast; and Chervona Zoria, Hoptivka, Krasne, Ternova, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Nesterne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not conduct offensive actions, actively using UAVs to adjust artillery fire. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire at the settlements of Stroivka, Kamianka, Topoli, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka. The settlements of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Novosadove, Torske, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. In addition, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Predtechyne. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka, Pivnichne, Toretsk, Shumy, Pivdenne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast but did not succeed. They also shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Vodiane and Pervomaiske.

On the Marinka front, Russian attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Marinka and Novomykhailivka. However, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Paraskoviivka came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day. However, they shelled Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They attacked the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, Novopil and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted three strikes on clusters of Russian personnel. Ukrainian servicemen also shot down two Russian Shahed UAVs, one Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV and another UAV of unspecified type.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of manpower, two fuel and lubricant storage points, two air defence facilities, one artillery unit and another important Russian target.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!