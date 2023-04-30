Russian forces hit Kherson overnight, injuring two people

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson on the night of 30 April, injuring two people.

Source: Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Chairman of Kherson Oblast Council; Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram

Details: The authorities specified that no people needed to be hospitalised.

They are also asking people to stay "away from windows" during attacks.

Kherson OMA stated that the Russian forces attacked Kherson twice, firing eight projectiles on the city.

Russian invaders bombarded civilian settlements in Kherson Oblast 27 times on 29 April. They fired 135 projectiles from artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars, tanks and drones.

One person was killed and another injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!