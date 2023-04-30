All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Melnyk on negotiations with the Russian Federation: A rotten compromise will not ensure stable peace

Sunday, 30 April 2023, 18:02

Ukraine will not make compromises with Russia, which is not interested in negotiations, because concessions will not ensure stable peace. 

Source: As "European Pravda" reports, this was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Melnyk, in an interview with Morgen Post. 

Quote: "A rotten compromise cannot ensure a stable peace for all of us, at most - a fragile truce. Any talk of negotiations is also complete nonsense because the Russians do not want to negotiate at all," Melnyk said.

Advertisement:

According to him, Ukraine now has no desire for peace at any price. 

"At the moment, I do not desire peace at any price. If we could show little in the military plan, we would have weak trump cards in any case in possible negotiations. The vast majority of the population of Ukraine does not want to give up a single piece of land for the sake of peace," he emphasised.

Earlier, Melnyk said that Ukraine must immediately receive ten times more military aid than it has received from allies so far in order to end the war this year. 

Background: 

  • Following the results of the 11th meeting in the Rammstein format on 21 April, the head of the Pentagon, Austin, announced that in a few weeks, the Ukrainian military would begin training in Germany on American M1 Abrams tanks.
  • On the sidelines of the meeting, the NATO Secretary General expressed confidence that Ukraine is ready to win back more territory amid preparations for the expected counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: