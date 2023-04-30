Melnyk on negotiations with the Russian Federation: A rotten compromise will not ensure stable peace

Ukraine will not make compromises with Russia, which is not interested in negotiations, because concessions will not ensure stable peace.

Source: As "European Pravda" reports, this was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Melnyk, in an interview with Morgen Post.

Quote: "A rotten compromise cannot ensure a stable peace for all of us, at most - a fragile truce. Any talk of negotiations is also complete nonsense because the Russians do not want to negotiate at all," Melnyk said.

According to him, Ukraine now has no desire for peace at any price.

"At the moment, I do not desire peace at any price. If we could show little in the military plan, we would have weak trump cards in any case in possible negotiations. The vast majority of the population of Ukraine does not want to give up a single piece of land for the sake of peace," he emphasised.

Earlier, Melnyk said that Ukraine must immediately receive ten times more military aid than it has received from allies so far in order to end the war this year.

Background:

Following the results of the 11th meeting in the Rammstein format on 21 April, the head of the Pentagon, Austin, announced that in a few weeks, the Ukrainian military would begin training in Germany on American M1 Abrams tanks.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the NATO Secretary General expressed confidence that Ukraine is ready to win back more territory amid preparations for the expected counteroffensive against Russian forces.

