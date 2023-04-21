All Sections
NATO General Secretary on Ukraine's counter offensive: Ukrainian army will liberate even more territories

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 20:18
NATO General Secretary on Ukraine's counter offensive: Ukrainian army will liberate even more territories

Jens Stoltenberg, General Secretary of NATO, expressed confidence that Ukraine is ready to win back more territory amid preparations for an expected counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Source: This was reported by Radio Liberty, writes European Pravda 

Quote: "I am sure that now they will be able to free up even more land," Stoltenberg told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

According to him, one of the main issues during the meeting was the list of "all the different opportunities, systems, supplies that Ukrainians need in order to be able to win back more land".

The NATO official noted that Germany and the United States have delivered several Patriot air defence batteries, which, according to him, "are [already – ed.] working in Ukraine". He declined to provide other details or the exact number of Patriot systems delivered.

Stoltenberg added that now the Alliance is focused on ensuring the victory of Ukraine, and then making sure Kyiv has "deterrent powers to prevent attacks" after the end of the war.

Stoltenberg hinted that some new types of weapons may be discussed at the new Ramstein-style meeting, but maintaining the combat capability of the systems already available in Ukraine remains an important task.

Advertisement: