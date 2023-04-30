Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to advance on 2 fronts – General Staff report

On Sunday, the Russians conducted an unsuccessful offensive on the Avdiivka front, and the Russian offensive on the Bakhmut front near Ivanivsk was also unsuccessful. At the same time, battles continued for Bakhmut and Mariinka.

Source: Summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Russia continues to use terror tactics. On Sunday, the invaders launched two rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka. Also, during the day, he carried out 15 airstrikes and about 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The invaders continue to focus on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts. During the day, units of the defence forces of Ukraine repelled more than 20 Russian attacks on the specified areas of the front. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities; the Ukrainian defenders are firmly on the defensive.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups were found on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. Specific units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to be located on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the occupiers continue to maintain a certain number of troops in the border areas of the Russian Federation with Ukraine. During the day, they carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Krasnyi Khutir of Chernihiv Oblast and Seredyna-Buda of Sumy Oblast; private houses were damaged. They also carried out mortar and artillery shelling of Mykolaivka, Halahanivka, and Leonivka settlements of Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba, Bachivsk of Sumy Oblast, as well as Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Vovchansk, Loshakove in Kharkiv Oblast.

The invaders did not conduct offensive operations on the Kupiansk front. The settlements of Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russian artillery bombarded settlements close to the line of contact: Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Oblast, Kolodiazi, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders continue to conduct offensive actions. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, they conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlement of Ivanovske. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Pivnichne, Zalizne, Pivdenne and New York of the Donetsk Oblast were also affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers carried out offensive actions in the Avdiivka and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk Oblast without success. They shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Karlivka, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske.

On the Mariinka front, the invaders continue to attack the positions of the defence forces. Battles continue for Mariinka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Oblast came under Russian shelling.

During the day, the invaders did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front. They shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Oblast.

The occupiers continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. During the day, the Russians shelled populated areas. Among them are Vremivka, Burlatske, Novosilka, and Novopil of the Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson. They carried out an airstrike on the village of Kizomys, Kherson Oblast.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out three strikes on areas where the invaders’ personnel were concentrated.

During the day, units of rocket troops and artillery hit four areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as manpower, an ammunition warehouse, two areas of concentration of Russian artillery and the logistics centre of the occupiers.

