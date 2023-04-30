Lithuania's Foreign Minister: Demand peace talks from Putin, not Zelenskyy

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, has urged those calling on peace talks to address their demands to the President of the Russian Federation.

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter

Quote from Landsbergis: "You don’t ask ‘both sides’ to ‘discuss peace’ after an invasion. You tell the invader to leave. Those who want peace should be addressing their demands to Putin, not Zelenskyy."

Advertisement:

You don't ask "both sides" to "discuss peace" after an invasion. You tell the invader to leave. Those who want peace should be addressing their demands to Putin, not Zelenskyy. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) April 30, 2023

Background: Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that Ukraine would not compromise with Russia, which in any case is not interested in negotiations, because concessions would not lead to a lasting peace.

On 26 April, US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said that the Hungarian government's call for a ceasefire in Ukraine is "cynical" given large swathes of the country are occupied by invading Russian forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!