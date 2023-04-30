All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania's Foreign Minister: Demand peace talks from Putin, not Zelenskyy

Sunday, 30 April 2023, 20:02

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, has urged those calling on peace talks to address their demands to the President of the Russian Federation.

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter

Quote from Landsbergis: "You don’t ask ‘both sides’ to ‘discuss peace’ after an invasion. You tell the invader to leave. Those who want peace should be addressing their demands to Putin, not Zelenskyy."

Background: Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that Ukraine would not compromise with Russia, which in any case is not interested in negotiations, because concessions would not lead to a lasting peace.

On 26 April, US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said that the Hungarian government's call for a ceasefire in Ukraine is "cynical" given large swathes of the country are occupied by invading Russian forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: