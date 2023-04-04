Zelenskyy: US support plays decisive role in Ukraine's ability to resist Russia

During a meeting with the US House of Representatives delegation from the Republican Party, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US support has played a decisive role in Ukraine's ability to withstand Russia's military aggression.

Source: Press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Bicameral and bipartisan support from the United States, President Biden, and the entire American people played a decisive role in our country's ability to resist Russia in the war for our freedom and democratic values."

Details: Zelenskyy briefed the Congressional delegation on the situation on the contact line and outlined his vision of its development in the coming months.

"The Head of State emphasised the importance of the speedy transfer of already declared security support. Separately, he noted the need to provide military equipment and weapons for the needs of the defence forces, which can influence the further course of hostilities and stop Russian terror against peaceful Ukrainian cities," the Presidential Office said in a statement.

It is noted that the American delegation was headed by Mike Turner, the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

