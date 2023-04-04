Russian fighters make further advances in central Bakhmut – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said that Wagner Group fighters have seized the building of the Bakhmut administration, and Russian forces have made further advances in central Bakhmut.

Details: The ISW confirmed information from Russian sources that Wagner PMC forces have managed to seize the administrative building of the Bakhmut City Council. Analysts refer to footage showing the Russian flag being planted over the rubble of the destroyed city administration.

According to the ISW, Russian forces made further advances on 3 April.

"The Wagner Group likely will continue attempts to consolidate control of central Bakhmut and attempt to push westward through dense urban areas toward Khromove," ISW noted.

The ISW also added that Ukrainian military officials have supported the ISW’s assessment that Russian Airborne Forces are increasingly supporting Wagner operations in Bakhmut.

On 3 April, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner PMC, said that Russian forces had "legally captured" Bakhmut. At the same time, he admitted that Ukrainian troops remain in the western part of the city.

However Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the East Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russians are a long way from capturing the city of Bakhmut. There is active fighting going on near the Bakhmut city council administrative building.

