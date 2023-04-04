All Sections
Shahed UAV night attack: business hit in Odesa Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 4 April 2023, 07:53
Shahed UAV night attack: business hit in Odesa Oblast

Russian Shahed attack drones struck some business premises in Odesa Oblast on the night of 4 April, causing a fire that had been extinguished by morning.

Source: Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A hit to one of the businesses in Odesa Oblast caused a fire, which emergency workers managed to extinguish by morning. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no human casualties."

Details: Bratchuk stated that 13 attack drones had been shot down in the skies over Odesa Oblast and another one over Mykolaiv Oblast.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, up to 17 launches of Shahed UAVs were reported on the night of 4 April, 14 of which were destroyed.

Advertisement: