Air Defence destroy 14 Shahed UAVs in south of Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 4 April 2023, 04:32
The Russians attacked Ukraine from the south on the night of 3-4 April, launching up to 17 Shahed kamikaze drones, 14 of which were destroyed. 

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the south with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

In total, up to 17 launches of attack UAVs were recorded, probably from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

The Air Defence Forces of Air Command Pivden (South) destroyed 14 Shaheds.

Background:

  • Explosions were reported in Odesa on the night of 3-4 April.

  • Later, local authorities confirmed that Russian drones had struck the city of Odesa and the Odesa district.

