Ukrainian defenders kill 530 Russian soldiers and destroy 8 tanks in one day
Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 08:01
Russia has lost over 175,690 soldiers, 3,627 tanks, 6,999 armoured combat vehicles, and 2,277 drones in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 175,690 (+530) military personnel,
- 3,627 (+8) tanks,
- 6,999 (+6) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,697 (+3) artillery systems,
- 528 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 280 (+0) air defence systems,
- 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 291 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,277 (+15) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,562 (+9) vehicles and tankers,
- 298 (+0) other vehicles and equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
