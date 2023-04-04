Ukrainian defenders kill 530 Russian soldiers and destroy 8 tanks in one day

Russia has lost over 175,690 soldiers, 3,627 tanks, 6,999 armoured combat vehicles, and 2,277 drones in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 175,690 (+530) military personnel,

3,627 (+8) tanks,

6,999 (+6) armoured combat vehicles,

2,697 (+3) artillery systems,

528 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

280 (+0) air defence systems,

306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

291 (+0) helicopters,

2,277 (+15) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,562 (+9) vehicles and tankers,

298 (+0) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

