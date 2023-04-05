Zelenskyy calls on Chile to support efforts of International Criminal Court in regards to Putin's arrest

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has addressed the National Congress of Chile, calling on the members to support the efforts of the International Criminal Court which recently issued an arrest warrant for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy in his address to National Congress of Chile

Quote: "Such a war as Russia is currently waging against Ukraine cannot be the norm. And therefore, Russia itself, as it has become, cannot and will not be the norm. This is a fascist state, a terrorist state, an evil state. A state that deserves - quite legally and fairly - to be treated by the world like a criminal.

Please support the efforts of the International Criminal Court, which recently issued an arrest warrant for the Russian dictator."

Details: In his address Zelenskyy emphasised that there is "no such crime that Russia has not yet committed while waging this war. And there is no such nation that could remain indifferent or neutral to such evil."

The President also thanked the Republic of Chile for "the principled condemnation of Russian aggression and for supporting the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly." Zelenskyy also commended Chile for the country’s participation in the initiatives to clear Ukraine from mines.

