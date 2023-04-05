All Sections
Ukrainian Forces mount successful counteroffensive in Avdiivka – ISW

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:16
Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a successful counterattack near the settlement of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Source: ISW report

Quote: "Ukrainian forces likely conducted a counterattack northeast of Avdiivka. Geolocated footage published on April 2 indicates that Ukrainian forces likely recaptured positions northwest of Novoselivka (17 kilometres northeast of Avdiivka) and advanced close to the settlement."

Details: At the same time, ISW experts say, it is unclear whether Ukrainian forces still hold these positions or whether they conducted a reconnaissance operation and subsequently left the area.

Previously: According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders struck 11 clusters of manpower and 3 command points in the past day, as well as repelled more than 60 Russian attacks. On the Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts, the Russians carried out offensive actions in and around Novokalynove, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast without success. At the same time, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Marinka.

