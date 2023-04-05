Ukrainian defenders hit 11 clusters of Russian manpower and 3 command posts – General Staff report

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders struck 11 clusters of Russian military personnel and 3 command posts. They also repelled over 60 Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 April

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile and 47 air strikes, including 17 Shahed-136 UAVs. Fourteen of them were destroyed by our defenders. The enemy also fired 42 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. There are casualties among civilians.

The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – over the past day, more than 60 enemy attacks were repelled. The hottest spots continue to be in the areas of Bakhmut and Marinka."

"In Velyka Kardashivka, Kherson Oblast, the entry and exit of all local residents is almost completely restricted, and people are prohibited from leaving their homes due to the movement of occupiers' heavy equipment around the outskirts of the settlement. Document and mobile phone checks have been intensified."

Details: On 4 April, Russian forces attacked the settlements of Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Zapsillia and Myropillia in Sumy Oblast; and Veterynarne, Strilecha, Pishchane, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Rublene, Dvorichanske and Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Masiutivka, Kupiansk, Kamianka and Pershotravneve in Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske and Krokhmalne in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives to the south of Kreminna and Spirne. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on over 20 settlements, including Stekmakhivka, Torske, Siversk, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut, trying to establish complete control over it. In addition, Russian forces tried to conduct offensive operations near the village of Bohdanivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 30 Russian attacks over the past day in this area. Russian troops also shelled more than 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Pivnichne and Shumy in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in and around Novokalynove, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The invaders also fired on Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Marinka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations. They actively used UAVs to adjust their artillery fire. The occupiers also attacked Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers were fortifying their defence positions. They fired on over 30 settlements close to the line of contact, including Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Dniprovske and the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered nine strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and equipment. In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down a KUB high-precision Russian UAV.

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three command posts, two clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and equipment, two BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and an electronic warfare station.

