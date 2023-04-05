All Sections
Destroyed AN-225 Mriya: former chair of Antonov company served with another notice of suspicion

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 5 April 2023, 16:17
Serhii Bychkov, former Director General of Antonov State Enterprise, has been served with a notice of suspicion of official negligence, due to which the world-famous cargo plane, the AN-225 Mriya was destroyed.

Source: Ukraine's National Police and Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The investigation believes that Bychkov, despite the warnings of state authorities and knowing for sure about the termination of insurance coverage for the aircraft, did not ensure the relocation of the aircraft to a safe place. As a result, during an air attack by Russian troops on the airport in the settlement of Hostomel, the AN-225 Mriya aircraft burned down. The number of damage caused to the state is more than US$227 million.

Destroyed AN-225 Mriya
photo from Ukraine's National Police

It is also noted that on the eve of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the AN-225 Mriya aircraft was in good technical condition, the airfield had enough fuel for the flight, and the crew was ready for departure.

Quote: "All this indicates that there were all possibilities to evacuate the aircraft to the airport in Leipzig (Germany).

However, the former Director General of Antonov State Enterprise did not issue the relevant order and ignored the reports and proposals of his subordinates."

More details: In addition, investigators are checking information on the possibility of evacuation of six more aircraft, including An-124 Ruslan, which were then on the the airport's premises.

The suspect is currently in custody without the right for a bail.

Background: In March, law enforcement officers detained Bychkov; he was served with a notice of suspicion for his actions obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The investigation revealed that on the eve of the full-scale invasion, the officials of Hostomel airport refused the National Guard of Ukraine permission to enter the territory of the Hostomel airfield to prepare for its defence.

Mykhailo Kharchenko, the former Deputy CEO, and Oleksandr Netiosov, the former Aviation Security Director, were served with notices of suspicion as well. 

