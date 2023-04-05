All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Destroyed AN-225 Mriya: former chair of Antonov company served with another notice of suspicion

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 5 April 2023, 16:17
Destroyed AN-225 Mriya: former chair of Antonov company served with another notice of suspicion

Serhii Bychkov, former Director General of Antonov State Enterprise, has been served with a notice of suspicion of official negligence, due to which the world-famous cargo plane, the AN-225 Mriya was destroyed.

Source: Ukraine's National Police and Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The investigation believes that Bychkov, despite the warnings of state authorities and knowing for sure about the termination of insurance coverage for the aircraft, did not ensure the relocation of the aircraft to a safe place. As a result, during an air attack by Russian troops on the airport in the settlement of Hostomel, the AN-225 Mriya aircraft burned down. The number of damage caused to the state is more than US$227 million.

 
Destroyed AN-225 Mriya
photo from Ukraine's National Police

It is also noted that on the eve of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the AN-225 Mriya aircraft was in good technical condition, the airfield had enough fuel for the flight, and the crew was ready for departure.

Quote: "All this indicates that there were all possibilities to evacuate the aircraft to the airport in Leipzig (Germany).

However, the former Director General of Antonov State Enterprise did not issue the relevant order and ignored the reports and proposals of his subordinates."

More details: In addition, investigators are checking information on the possibility of evacuation of six more aircraft, including An-124 Ruslan, which were then on the the airport's premises.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The suspect is currently in custody without the right for a bail.

Background: In March, law enforcement officers detained Bychkov; he was served with a notice of suspicion for his actions obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The investigation revealed that on the eve of the full-scale invasion, the officials of Hostomel airport refused the National Guard of Ukraine permission to enter the territory of the Hostomel airfield to prepare for its defence.

Mykhailo Kharchenko, the former Deputy CEO, and Oleksandr Netiosov, the former Aviation Security Director, were served with notices of suspicion as well. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: