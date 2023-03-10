Destruction of Mriya aircraft: Ukraine's Security Service arrests ex-CEO of Antonov State Enterprise and serves him with notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served the former CEO of Antonov State Enterprise, the acting Deputy CEO, and the Deputy Director for Aviation Security with notices of suspicion for their actions obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which led to the Russian seizure of Hostomel airfield and the destruction of the AN-225 Mriya aircraft. [Antonov State Enterprise is the maker of the Mriya aircraft, the largest strategic airlift cargo aircraft in the world - ed.]

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in law enforcement agencies said that the three officials in question are Serhii Bychkov (the former CEO), Mykhailo Kharchenko (the former Deputy CEO) and Oleksandr Netiosov (the former Aviation Security Director).

Quote from the SSU: "The investigation revealed that on the eve of the full-scale invasion, the officials refused the National Guard of Ukraine permission to enter the territory of the Hostomel airfield to prepare for its defence."

More details: The SSU said that this led to the seizure of the strategically important airfield and nearby settlements and the destruction of the AN-225 Mriya aircraft.

According to the investigation, the National Guard obtained information about the possible escalation of Russia’s military presence in Ukraine in January–February 2022.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ordered the National Guard to reinforce defence and security measures at a number of strategic facilities, including Hostomel airfield.

However, Antonov State Enterprise officials obstructed the National Guard’s activity, preventing it from strengthening the airfield’s defence capability.

These actions led to the death of one person and two other people sustaining injuries of varying degrees of severity, as well as the damage and destruction of the business’s property and aircraft, including the AN-225 Mriya.

Furthermore, this led to Ukraine temporarily losing control over a strategic military facility and the Russian occupation of several settlements in its vicinity, in Kyiv Oblast.

Two defendants have been remanded in custody. Comprehensive measures are being taken to bring the former Deputy CEO of Antonov State Enterprise, who is currently hiding from prosecution, to justice. He has been put on the wanted list.

Quote from Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU: "We are conducting an unbiased investigation into this case. Those who have effectively helped the enemy forces destroy one of Ukraine’s symbols must be punished. The SSU will do everything that needs to be done in order to achieve this. Meanwhile, our state will absolutely build a new aircraft because Mriya ["dream" in Ukrainian - ed.], just like Ukraine itself, cannot be destroyed."

