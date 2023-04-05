IAEA Head discusses ZNPP security with Russian officials in Kaliningrad

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), met with Russian officials in the city of Kaliningrad in Russia to hold negotiations concerning the security of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"I met high level officials from several Russian agencies today in Kaliningrad. I continue my efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," Grossi wrote.

He added that his recent visit to the ZNPP confirmed the urgent need to achieve this vital goal, which everyone is interested in.

Grossi has the intention to visit Moscow to discuss the situation at the ZNPP.

Rafael Grossi, the General Director of the IAEA, held the rotation of IAEA experts at the ZNPP on 29 March.

The IAEA has been unsuccessfully trying to negotiate demilitarisation and a security zone around the ZNPP, which is occupied by Russian troops who are using it as a springboard for launching attacks.

