IAEA Director General leaves Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after short visit

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has left the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following his visit on 29 March.

Quote: "The second visit of the IAEA Director General to Ukraine's (and all of Europe's) largest nuclear power plant since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine lasted a few hours.

Rafael Grossi returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory, joined by the experts from the Agency's permanent mission who had been at ZNPP until today's rotation.

Other IAEA representatives will continue to monitor the situation at the plant."

Details: The IAEA reported that Grossi had crossed the front line to visit the ZNPP to assess its nuclear safety and security. He reiterated the urgent need to protect the plant.

Grossi led a new rotation of the IAEA team of experts and inspectors who are providing support and assistance to the ZNPP.

Background: The IAEA has been unsuccessfully trying to negotiate demilitarisation and a security zone around the ZNPP, which is occupied by Russian troops who are using it as a springboard for launching attacks.

