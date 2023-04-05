Ukrainian defenders repel 15 Russian attacks on Bakhmut front – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have repelled 15 Russian attacks on the Bakhmut front, with Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remaining at the epicentre of hostilities.



Source: General Staff report on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 5 April 2023.

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front, the enemy is trying to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, and continues to assault it. They conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske.

Units of the defence forces repelled about 15 enemy attacks on the specified sector of the front during the day."

Details: During the day, Russians launched three missile and 21 air strikes, and carried out more than 35 attacks using MLRS [Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems] on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and civilian infrastructure in settlements.

The Russians are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts –- more than 40 attacks by the invaders were repelled during the day.

The settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain at the epicentre of the battle.

Russia shelled settlements on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka fronts. Settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were also affected by Russian attacks.



On the Lyman front, Russia conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of the settlement of Nevske and Serebrianska Forest.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russia conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Marinka.

Russians did not conduct any offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front. They actively used UAVs to correct artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russia is building up defensive lines and positions in terms of fortification. They carried out attacks on populated areas.

Russian occupiers are strengthening counterintelligence and police regimes in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

In particular, raid activities by the Russian Armed Forces on the Kakhovka front have continued since 23 March to check personal phones of the local population for the presence of photo and video materials, as well as "prohibited" content.

During such inspections, the occupiers conduct searches in the homes of local residents. Those who make phone calls to free Ukraine are the first to be checked.

Ukrainian Defence Forces’ aircraft carried out 12 strikes during the day on the areas where the ]invaders were concentrated.

On the Eastern front, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter. Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two control points, two ammunition depots, two positions of air defence equipment and four Russian electronic warfare stations.

