Ukrainian assault brigade shoots down Russian Ka-52 helicopter on Bakhmut front

A Russian Alligator Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed by the forces of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" on 5 April.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the East Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; "Edelweiss" Brigade on Facebook



Details: According to Cherevatyi, the Alligator was destroyed with the use of a Piorun MANPADS on the Bakhmut front near Berestove.

The "Edelweiss" Brigade also posted a video on their Facebook page.

Background: In its evening report on 5 April, the General Staff stated that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed a Russian Alligator Ka-52 helicopter on the eastern front. No details were given.

