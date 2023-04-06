Explosions rocked north of occupied Melitopol again

Several explosions were heard in the north of Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the city, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "It's loud in the still-occupied Melitopol district. Residents reported several loud explosions in the north of Melitopol and in the surrounding villages."

Details: The mayor promised to report the details of these events later.

Background: Several loud explosions rocked the city of Melitopol on the night of 5-6 April 2023. It turned out that the explosion occurred near an airfield, where a Russian military base is located. This is the northern part of the city.

