Explosions overnight near airfield in Melitopol where occupiers' base is located

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 April 2023, 09:28
Explosions overnight near airfield in Melitopol where occupiers' base is located

Explosions occurred in occupied Melitopol near an airfield where a Russian military base is located on the night of 5-6 April.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; occupation administration of the city on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "It was a loud night in temporarily occupied Melitopol for all districts of the city, especially in Aviamistechko (one of the city's districts – ed.). Preliminary reports indicate that a ‘long-suffering’ enemy base of Ruscists exploded near the seized airfield."

Advertisement:

Details: The occupiers have also spread information about the explosions. But they are claiming that "Russian air defence" supposedly shot down "six HIMARS missiles". The invaders are saying that they allegedly shot down all the missiles and that there was no damage or casualties.

Fedorov has also emphasised that the occupiers promptly reported "accurate air defence", but he has noted that for some reason, the invaders "sent ambulances towards the airfield".

Fedorov has added that the invaders' losses are being counted.

Background: Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov reported that powerful explosions ripped through Melitopol on the night of 5-6 April.

Advertisement: