Several loud explosions rock temporarily occupied Melitopol

Several loud explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the night of 5-6 April 2023.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, legitimate Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "A nightmare for the occupiers in Melitopol. Several powerful explosions have just been recorded in the city."

