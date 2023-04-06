Several loud explosions rock temporarily occupied Melitopol
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 02:35
Several loud explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the night of 5-6 April 2023.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, legitimate Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram
Quote: "A nightmare for the occupiers in Melitopol. Several powerful explosions have just been recorded in the city."
