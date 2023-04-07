All Sections
Ukrainian border guards release video of Ukrainian defenders killing Russian soldiers on Kupiansk front

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 April 2023, 10:46
The State Border Guard Service has released a video of border guards, together with an artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, killing Russian invaders on the Kupiansk front.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Quote from State Border Guard Service: "The other day, thanks to the coordinated actions of the pilots of combat drones of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another batch of ‘gifts’ was sent to the enemy targets on the Kupiansk front." 

Details: It is reported that the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point and a Ural truck.

It is also noted that the occupiers suffered losses in manpower.

