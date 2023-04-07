Ukrainian Defence Forces destroy Russian Su-25 plane near Marinka
Friday, 7 April 2023, 12:34
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: General Staff
Quote: "Good news. A Russian Su-25 has been destroyed near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.
We will stand and win!"
Details: Which branch of the Armed Forces was distinguished by its performance has not yet reported.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!