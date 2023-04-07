All Sections
Russians drop bombs on ambulance: 8 people injured – Kherson Oblast State Administration

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 7 April 2023, 20:31
Russian soldiers dropped bombs from drones on an ambulance in Kherson Oblast. Eight people were injured; two of them were medical workers.

Source: Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Eight wounded as of now. Two of them were ambulance workers on their way to the victims after the shelling. According to the preliminary information, Russian soldiers dropped bombs from drones precisely on an ambulance."

Background: On the morning of 7 April, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast with artillery. A woman and two children were injured. They were hospitalised.

