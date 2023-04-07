Russians strike Kherson Oblast with artillery: 2 children and woman hospitalised
Friday, 7 April 2023, 11:24
The Russian occupiers shelled the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast with artillery, injuring a woman and two children who were subsequently taken to hospital.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The projectile struck a residential building, broke through the roof and detonated.
Three people have been injured: a 30-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy."
Details: The injured were taken to hospital in the city of Kherson.
It is reported that both the boy and his mother are in a serious condition. The girl has been severely injured and is undergoing surgery.
