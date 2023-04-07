Russians strike Kherson Oblast with artillery: 2 children and woman hospitalised

The Russian occupiers shelled the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast with artillery, injuring a woman and two children who were subsequently taken to hospital.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The projectile struck a residential building, broke through the roof and detonated.

Advertisement:

Three people have been injured: a 30-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy."

Details: The injured were taken to hospital in the city of Kherson.

It is reported that both the boy and his mother are in a serious condition. The girl has been severely injured and is undergoing surgery.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!