Zelenskyy: Only with Ukraine on board can NATO guarantee security to Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises that only together with Ukraine NATO will be able to guarantee real protection for Europe.

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the Lithuanian Parliament for recognising the need to invite Ukraine to become a member of NATO at the Alliance summit in Vilnius.

Quote: "I thank the Lithuanian people, all Lithuanian politicians for understanding the current security situation in Europe.

Only together with Ukraine will the Alliance guarantee real protection for Europe against any encroachment on the lives of peoples, [as well as – ed.] on the existing borders and international order based on rules. But it is difficult to imagine [such – ed.] strength without Ukraine."

Zelenskyy noted that this decision of the Lithuanian Parliament will continue "in the coming weeks and months".

"We are already working on it," he said.

Previously: On 6 April, the Lithuanian Parliament unanimously approved a resolution with a clause to officially invite Ukraine to NATO at the Alliance summit in Vilnius in July.

