Vatican Embassy in Kyiv damaged in latest Russian attack on Kyiv – photo

Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the Nuncio (Ambassador) of the Holy See to Ukraine, has reported that the Vatican Embassy in Kyiv suffered minor damage in a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 9-10 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing Vatican News

Details: Kulbokas said that the premises of the Apostolic Nunciature had been damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 9-10 July.

Advertisement:

"What’s especially concerning is that the drones appear to be targeting civilian neighbourhoods. I saw with my own eyes and heard with my own ears that some drones circled directly around the nunciature and nearby houses," the nuncio emphasised.

Drone debris that was picked up on the premises of the Nunciature in Kyiv. Photo: Vatican News

He added that Holy See diplomats personally heard explosions near the embassy and saw damaged civilian buildings several dozen metres away.

"Our own premises suffered some damage as well, both to the main building – the roof – and to the garage and service areas. We collected around ten fairly large pieces, and I believe it was a drone rather than a missile," Kulbokas added.

He clarified that the nunciature's employees were not injured and emphasised that it is located in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, where there are many embassies of other countries.

Background:

Last week, the consular department of the Polish embassy was damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv.

Prior to that, on the night of 9-10 June, a building near the European Union delegation in Ukraine was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!