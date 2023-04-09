All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


15 concentration points of Russians destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 April 2023, 12:22
15 concentration points of Russians destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, counted 15 destroyed concentration points of Russians in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in two weeks.

Source: Fedorov on the national joint 24/7 news cast

Details: More than 15 positions of the occupiers were destroyed in the oblast in two weeks, 7 of them directly in the city of Melitopol.

Advertisement:

According to Fedorov, "something happened" twice at the airfield and three times at the locomotive depot.

Other points were destroyed in Fedorivka, Vesele, and near Tokmak, Verkhnii Tokmak, Myrne, Molochansk.

Background: On 2 April, explosions rang out on the territory of the locomotive depot in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: