15 concentration points of Russians destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 April 2023, 12:22
The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, counted 15 destroyed concentration points of Russians in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in two weeks.

Source: Fedorov on the national joint 24/7 news cast

Details: More than 15 positions of the occupiers were destroyed in the oblast in two weeks, 7 of them directly in the city of Melitopol.

According to Fedorov, "something happened" twice at the airfield and three times at the locomotive depot.

Other points were destroyed in Fedorivka, Vesele, and near Tokmak, Verkhnii Tokmak, Myrne, Molochansk.

Background: On 2 April, explosions rang out on the territory of the locomotive depot in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

