Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast with missile from aircraft

The Russian army hit the border areas of Chernihiv Oblast with an air-to-surface missile on 9 April.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Details: Operational Command Pivnich (North) clarified that one explosion was heard near the village of Hremiach around 11:54 (Kyiv time) on 9 April.

The missile was launched by a Russian aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation,

Operational Command Pivnich (North) said that the aim of the attack is the destruction of the infrastructure of the settlement.

No casualties were reported.

