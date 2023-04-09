Ukraine's defence forces destroy rare Russian radar

Ukraine’s defence forces have destroyed a rare Russian radar called Repeynik (Russian for 'turnip' – ed.), designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Source: Pivnich (North) Operational Command on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "Intelligence officers from the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrovskyi have detected an enemy Repeynik radar and reported its coordinates to the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade stationed nearby. A precisely aimed shot from M777 (a US-made gun – ed.) destroyed the target!

Repeynik radar is a modern Russian UAV-detection radar. It has been in service with the occupiers since 2022. As of January 2023, the Russians have produced only 11 such radars."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!