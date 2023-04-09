All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defence forces destroy rare Russian radar

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 April 2023, 17:20
Ukraine's defence forces destroy rare Russian radar

Ukraine’s defence forces have destroyed a rare Russian radar called Repeynik (Russian for 'turnip' – ed.), designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Source: Pivnich (North) Operational Command on Facebook

Quote: "Intelligence officers from the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrovskyi have detected an enemy Repeynik radar and reported its coordinates to the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade stationed nearby. A precisely aimed shot from M777 (a US-made gun – ed.) destroyed the target!

Repeynik radar is a modern Russian UAV-detection radar. It has been in service with the occupiers since 2022. As of January 2023, the Russians have produced only 11 such radars."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine places Xiaomi on list of international sponsors of war

Pentagon's leaked documents: China might have agreed to supply Russia with lethal weapons

Polish PM announces delivery of new batch of MiG-29s to Ukraine

Wagner Group and Russian intelligence attempted to infiltrate gaming communities – Microsoft President

EU imposes sanctions on Wagner military company and part of its founder's media empire

Ukraine's First Lady makes in on Time 100 Most Influential People

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:31
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief said that only Russia will benefit from the Pentagon's documents leak
22:08
Poland supports provision of security guarantees to Ukraine at NATO summit
21:46
Vessel inspections resumed in Istanbul within the framework of Grain Initiative
21:32
How Moskva cruiser was destroyed: video of launch of Neptune missiles posted
20:24
Ukraine places Xiaomi on list of international sponsors of war
20:03
Pentagon's leaked documents: China might have agreed to supply Russia with lethal weapons
19:38
Zelenskyy holds Military Cabinet: attention to contact line management and powerful actions
19:24
Crimea must be liberated for shipping safety, and it will be – Ukraine's Defence Minister
19:23
Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses "interesting things" with NATO Deputy Secretary General regarding Vilnius summit
19:00
Germany allows Poland to send five MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: