All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defence forces destroy rare Russian radar

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 April 2023, 17:20
Ukraine's defence forces destroy rare Russian radar

Ukraine’s defence forces have destroyed a rare Russian radar called Repeynik (Russian for 'turnip' – ed.), designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Source: Pivnich (North) Operational Command on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "Intelligence officers from the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrovskyi have detected an enemy Repeynik radar and reported its coordinates to the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade stationed nearby. A precisely aimed shot from M777 (a US-made gun – ed.) destroyed the target!

Repeynik radar is a modern Russian UAV-detection radar. It has been in service with the occupiers since 2022. As of January 2023, the Russians have produced only 11 such radars."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: