All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Nearly every fourth resident of Ukraine is below poverty line – World Bank

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 1 May 2023, 11:18

The poverty rate in Ukraine last year increased from 5.5% to 24.2%, which means 7.1 million people are now below the poverty line.

This is stated in the report of the World Bank, writes The Guardian.

In Ukraine, food, fuel and services have risen sharply – some of them by 50%.

"With unemployment unofficially at 36% and inflation hitting 26.6% at the end of 2022, in the future, more and more Ukrainians may be below the poverty line," says Arup Banerji, regional country director of the institution for Eastern Europe.

As for the level of poverty, a large gap is observed between cities and villages. The most tangible consequences of impoverishment are precisely in rural areas.

Economist Olena Bilan said that the situation could have been even worse without a huge package of financial support from the international community.

"We’ve seen GDP decline by 30% in large part because Ukraine exports 80% of its goods through ports it no longer has access to. We’ve had inflation of 26% – again which could have been worse – but people’s salaries have also been flat and the currency has devalued against the dollar by 20%," she told reporters.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Bilan added that the issue of employment remains the most problematic in this situation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: