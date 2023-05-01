All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Nearly every fourth resident of Ukraine is below poverty line – World Bank

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 1 May 2023, 11:18

The poverty rate in Ukraine last year increased from 5.5% to 24.2%, which means 7.1 million people are now below the poverty line.

This is stated in the report of the World Bank, writes The Guardian.

In Ukraine, food, fuel and services have risen sharply – some of them by 50%.

Advertisement:

"With unemployment unofficially at 36% and inflation hitting 26.6% at the end of 2022, in the future, more and more Ukrainians may be below the poverty line," says Arup Banerji, regional country director of the institution for Eastern Europe.

As for the level of poverty, a large gap is observed between cities and villages. The most tangible consequences of impoverishment are precisely in rural areas.

Economist Olena Bilan said that the situation could have been even worse without a huge package of financial support from the international community.

"We’ve seen GDP decline by 30% in large part because Ukraine exports 80% of its goods through ports it no longer has access to. We’ve had inflation of 26% – again which could have been worse – but people’s salaries have also been flat and the currency has devalued against the dollar by 20%," she told reporters.

Bilan added that the issue of employment remains the most problematic in this situation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: