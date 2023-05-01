Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine

Russian Federal Security Service officers on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine dress in plainclothes to find out about Ukrainian partisans.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote from the National Resistance Center: "There have been cases of [Russian] Federal Security Service officers working in crowded public spaces in plainclothes to track down members of Ukrainian resistance on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

[The Federal Security Service officers] in the guise of ordinary civilians ask shopkeepers, [public transport] conductors, and others about people who complain about the Russian government. They often initiate conversations [about those topics] themselves. This is the tactic enemy forces are using to find ‘disloyal’ citizens."

Details: The National Resistance Center said that those who take the bait are forced to continue to collaborate with the Russian occupation regime.

