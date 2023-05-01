All Sections
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 20:50
STOCK PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Russian Federal Security Service officers on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine dress in plainclothes to find out about Ukrainian partisans.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote from the National Resistance Center: "There have been cases of [Russian] Federal Security Service officers working in crowded public spaces in plainclothes to track down members of Ukrainian resistance on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

[The Federal Security Service officers] in the guise of ordinary civilians ask shopkeepers, [public transport] conductors, and others about people who complain about the Russian government. They often initiate conversations [about those topics] themselves. This is the tactic enemy forces are using to find ‘disloyal’ citizens."

Details: The National Resistance Center said that those who take the bait are forced to continue to collaborate with the Russian occupation regime.

Advertisement: