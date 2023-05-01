Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Politicians, scientists, journalists and activists who left Russia called the war in Ukraine criminal, and demanded the elimination of Putin's regime as well as the release of political prisoners and prisoners of war.

Source: Mikhail Khodorskovsky on Facebook, Deutsche Welle

Details: Russian opposition figures and activists who left the Russian Federation adopted a new joint statement. On the evening of 30 April, 68 representatives of the opposition publicly signed a declaration in which they declared their commitment to fundamental positions, the first of which is the criminal nature of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Quote: "Russian troops should be withdrawn from all occupied territories. Russia's internationally recognized borders must be restored, war criminals brought to justice, and victims of aggression must be compensated."

In addition, the declaration recognised the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin as "illegitimate and criminal", and stated that for this reason it "must be eliminated".

The activists further pointed out the inadmissibility of "imperial policy at home and abroad".

In addition, they demand the release of political prisoners and prisoners of war, the return of forcibly displaced persons and abducted Ukrainian children.

The declaration states that its signatories "refrain from public conflicts in democratic and anti-war movements".

Activists called on Russians to join their declaration and pledged to support it until the achievement of these strategic goals.

Among the signatories of the document are politicians in exile Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Dmitry Gudkov, Ilya Ponomarev and Leonid Gozman, political scientists Kirill Rogov and Ivan Preobrazhensky, entrepreneurs Evgeny Chichvarkin and Boris Zimin, economists Sergey Guriev and Andrei Illarionov, lawyers Mark Feigin and Elena Lukyanova, gallery owner Marat Gelman, activists Evgenia Chirikova and Anastasia Shevchenko, as well as representatives of Russian anti-war movements in different countries. The meeting of opposition activists took place at the initiative of Khodorkovsky and several other political opposition figures living outside the Russian Federation.

According to available information, the associates of Alexei Navalny did not take part in the meeting.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!









