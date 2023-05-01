All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 1 May 2023, 21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Politicians, scientists, journalists and activists who left Russia called the war in Ukraine criminal, and demanded the elimination of Putin's regime as well as the release of political prisoners and prisoners of war.

Source: Mikhail Khodorskovsky on Facebook, Deutsche Welle

Details: Russian opposition figures and activists who left the Russian Federation adopted a new joint statement. On the evening of 30 April, 68 representatives of the opposition publicly signed a declaration in which they declared their commitment to fundamental positions, the first of which is the criminal nature of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russian troops should be withdrawn from all occupied territories. Russia's internationally recognized borders must be restored, war criminals brought to justice, and victims of aggression must be compensated."

In addition, the declaration recognised the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin as "illegitimate and criminal", and stated that for this reason it "must be eliminated".

The activists further pointed out the inadmissibility of "imperial policy at home and abroad".

In addition, they demand the release of political prisoners and prisoners of war, the return of forcibly displaced persons and abducted Ukrainian children.

The declaration states that its signatories "refrain from public conflicts in democratic and anti-war movements".

Activists called on Russians to join their declaration and pledged to support it until the achievement of these strategic goals.

Among the signatories of the document are politicians in exile Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Dmitry Gudkov, Ilya Ponomarev and Leonid Gozman, political scientists Kirill Rogov and Ivan Preobrazhensky, entrepreneurs Evgeny Chichvarkin and Boris Zimin, economists Sergey Guriev and Andrei Illarionov, lawyers Mark Feigin and Elena Lukyanova, gallery owner Marat Gelman, activists Evgenia Chirikova and Anastasia Shevchenko, as well as representatives of Russian anti-war movements in different countries. The meeting of opposition activists took place at the initiative of Khodorkovsky and several other political opposition figures living outside the Russian Federation.

According to available information, the associates of Alexei Navalny did not take part in the meeting.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: