Russia strikes centre of Kherson: water pipe damaged, interruptions in water supply possible

The Russian forces struck the centre of the city of Kherson on 10 May. The water pipe has been damaged, and the interruptions in the water supply are possible.

Source: Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the attacks, a water pipe has been damaged in the city centre. Interruptions in water supply in the central part of Kherson are, therefore, possible."

Details: At the moment, repair operations are being conducted in order to remove the consequences of the attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!