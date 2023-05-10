All Sections
Russia strikes centre of Kherson: water pipe damaged, interruptions in water supply possible

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 14:51
Russia strikes centre of Kherson: water pipe damaged, interruptions in water supply possible
Stock photo: Kherson Oblast State Administration

The Russian forces struck the centre of the city of Kherson on 10 May. The water pipe has been damaged, and the interruptions in the water supply are possible.

Source: Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the attacks, a water pipe has been damaged in the city centre. Interruptions in water supply in the central part of Kherson are, therefore, possible."

Details: At the moment, repair operations are being conducted in order to remove the consequences of the attack.

Advertisement: