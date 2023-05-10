All Sections
Meeting to extend "grain deal" begins in Istanbul

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 21:31

On Wednesday, an Istanbul meeting on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia threatens to withdraw after 18 May, convened between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN.

Souce: Anadolu, citing Türkiye's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar

Quote: "The meeting of the deputy defence ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN officials in Istanbul started today," Akar announced. "We are continuing our negotiations to ensure that this work does not come to a halt and that stability is maintained."

Türkiye's Defence Minister added that 30 million tonnes of grain were transported under the deal. 

Background:

Ukraine's remaining grain stocks for export amount to 12 million tonnes. Given the export blockade imposed by some European countries and the instability of the grain corridor, Ukraine may not be able to export this product in time for the new harvest.

In March, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, announced the extension of the grain initiative for 120 days. Russia, on the other hand, threatened to withdraw from the agreement in 60 days, on 18 May.

Advertisement: