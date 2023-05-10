All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Meeting to extend "grain deal" begins in Istanbul

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 21:31

On Wednesday, an Istanbul meeting on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia threatens to withdraw after 18 May, convened between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN.

Souce: Anadolu, citing Türkiye's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar

Quote: "The meeting of the deputy defence ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN officials in Istanbul started today," Akar announced. "We are continuing our negotiations to ensure that this work does not come to a halt and that stability is maintained."

Advertisement:

Türkiye's Defence Minister added that 30 million tonnes of grain were transported under the deal. 

Background:

Ukraine's remaining grain stocks for export amount to 12 million tonnes. Given the export blockade imposed by some European countries and the instability of the grain corridor, Ukraine may not be able to export this product in time for the new harvest.

In March, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, announced the extension of the grain initiative for 120 days. Russia, on the other hand, threatened to withdraw from the agreement in 60 days, on 18 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: