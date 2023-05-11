All Sections
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
ZAPORIZHZHIA, PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

An explosion rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia while an air-raid warning was in force on the night of 10-11 May.

Source: Suspilne

Details: Suspilne reported on the explosion in Zaporizhzhia at 01:23.

An air-raid warning was issued at the city and oblast.

Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, called on the city's residents to urgently go into shelters and stay there until the all-clear was sounded.

