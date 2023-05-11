All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
TRAINING OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Canada and Latvia will conduct training for Ukrainian officers, with the programme aimed at developing leadership skills.

Source: Ukrinform citing Anita Anand, Canadian Defence Minister 

Quote: "Canada and Latvia will jointly train Ukrainian military personnel on the territory of Latvia, starting from 15 May. As part of a partnership between the Canadian Armed Forces and Latvian National Armed Forces, we will conduct training on the development of leadership skills for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian junior officers will learn responsibility on the battlefield, the process of planning and giving orders, coordination of manoeuvres, intelligence gathering, planning and execution."

Details: According to Anand, Canada has trained over 36,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and "thanks to this new programme, will train even more".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: