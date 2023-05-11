Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers

TRAINING OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Canada and Latvia will conduct training for Ukrainian officers, with the programme aimed at developing leadership skills.

Source: Ukrinform citing Anita Anand, Canadian Defence Minister

Quote: "Canada and Latvia will jointly train Ukrainian military personnel on the territory of Latvia, starting from 15 May. As part of a partnership between the Canadian Armed Forces and Latvian National Armed Forces, we will conduct training on the development of leadership skills for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian junior officers will learn responsibility on the battlefield, the process of planning and giving orders, coordination of manoeuvres, intelligence gathering, planning and execution."

Details: According to Anand, Canada has trained over 36,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and "thanks to this new programme, will train even more".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!